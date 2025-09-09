Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued three Royal Decrees on Monday as follows –

Royal Decree No 70/2025 ratifies the Agreement on Legal and Judicial Cooperation in Civil and Criminal Matters, Extradition and Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran signed on May 27, 2025 in Muscat.

Article 1 ratifies the aforementioned agreement in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article 2 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 71/2025 ratifies the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran signed on May 27, 2025 in Muscat.

Article 1 ratifies the aforementioned agreement in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article 2 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 72/2025 ratifies the agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines on mutual visa waiver for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports signed on July 14, 2025 in Manila.

Article 1 ratifies the aforementioned agreement in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article 2 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

