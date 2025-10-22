Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman has urged bank customers to report any notifications they receive via SMS alerts of any bank transactions that they have not made.

"You have received text messages about financial deductions from your bank account, and you did not make them. Immediately report them to the bank where your account is located," the bank said.

According to experts, in such cases, do not click any links or call any numbers in the message. Instead, immediately contact the bank using the official phone number on the back of your card to report the potential fraud and secure your account. It is advisable to block any unauthorized activity and ask the bank to check if there have been any other unauthorized transactions or if any new beneficiaries have been added to your account.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

