The General Secretariat for National Celebrations has completed the preparation of the program for the opening of national development projects, coinciding with the country’s celebrations of National Day, which reflects the progress and development witnessed by the Sultanate of Oman under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The most important of these projects are in the areas of infrastructure, health services, the economy, and food security, and their cost amounted to RO1.40 billion.

Commercial projects

The projects to be inaugurated and their events scheduled were determined in coordination with the relevant government entities to ensure their readiness from an organizational standpoint.

These include the polysilicon project in Sohar Free Zone for RO615 million; the Al Ghaith Chemical Industries project for RO25 million; the sugar refinery project at Sohar Port at RO 141.5 million; the industrial bakery project in Khazaen Economic City in South Al Batinah Governorate at RO25 million; the Dibba fishing port development project for RO39 million; and the animal and fish feed production plant project in Khazaen City at RO36 million.

In addition, several projects implemented by the OQ Group in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, totaling RO38.5 million, will be inaugurated.

Road projects

These include infrastructure and comprehensive development projects such as the dual carriageway of the Southern National Highway in Al Wusta Governorate for RO23.5 million, and the National Highway 23 project towards Ras Markaz in the same governorate. With RO59.3 million, in addition to the vital water services projects of Nama Water Services Company in various governorates with a total of for RO408 million, including the project to strengthen the water transmission line (phase two) in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate for RO128.1 million, the project to strengthen the water transmission line in North al Batinah and South al Batinah Governorates for RO86 million, the project to establish water networks (phase one) in North al Sharqiyah Governorate for RO65.5 million), and the project to strengthen the water transmission line in South al Sharqiyah and North al Sharqiyah Governorates for RO128.4 million. These projects aim to raise the efficiency of the water transmission system, improve the quality of service, and expand the coverage in various governorates.

Health projects

Among the health and community development projects that focus on developing the healthcare system are the opening of referral hospitals and integrated laboratories that enhance the quality of health services, including Al-Suwaiq Referral Hospital in North al Batinah Governorate at a financial cost of RO78.5 million, the Central Public Health Laboratory at RO30 million, and Khasab Referral Hospital in Musandam Governorate for RO65.9 million.

