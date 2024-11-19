MUSCAT: Oman’s authorities are taking steps to set up a centralised unit dedicated to future-proofing the country against potential vulnerabilities and disruptive global developments with far-reaching impacts.

The initiative, dubbed the National Foresight Office, is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Economy with the goal to strengthen the preparedness and response of government authorities to future challenges.

“Foresight enables the Sultanate of Oman to respond strategically and flexibly to factors that may impact the course of its national plans and programmes,” said the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit in a brief overview on the initiative.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, three key characteristics stand out: rapid change, the interconnectedness of factors influencing strategic planning and foresight, and the global interconnectedness of events with far-reaching economic, political, and social impacts.”

Significantly, a National Foresight Office underpinned by suitable foresight structures and systems, also aligns Omani governance practices with current international trends and standards. Many advanced economies around the world, as well as regional blocs and an array of multilateral institutions, are equipped with dedicated foresight offices to plan for unforeseen scenarios.

A number of European states have foresight offices operating at the highest levels of government, either as part of the Prime Minister’s Office or within high-level strategic planning units. The rationale for having foresight offices is primarily to centralize long-range, comprehensive and streamlined planning to address critical emerging developments, related to science and technology, demographic, economic, geopolitical, environmental, social, educational and other challenges and opportunities of pertinence to the country.

According to the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, a National Foresight System is a “pressing need” for the Sultanate of Oman. Among other factors, it will empower “Oman to provide alternative plans and pathways for sectors most vulnerable to future changes, identify the forces shaping priority national sectors, and leverage its competitive advantage in a dynamic global environment”.

As a first step in the institution of a centralized foresight office in Oman, the Ministry of Economy has undertaken a comparative study of international experiences in establishing foresight systems and their structures.

Additionally, the Ministry has explored the most suitable options for governing a foresight system in Oman and identified the national needs for such a system. Furthermore, a preparatory committee for governing the foresight system has been formed to explore the most suitable options for the system.

Importantly, the process of establishing a national foresight office has since been initiated by the Ministry. The outcome of these efforts will be communicated to a ministerial steering committee overseeing this initiative.

“The office will be responsible for monitoring and analyzing future variables, building scenarios for the expected future of national development paths and sectors, and building national capacities in the field of foresight,” the Implementation Follow-up Unit added.

