Oman highlighted its strategic hydrogen delivery framework at the European Hydrogen Week 2025 in Brussels, where it participated as the Official Country Partner. The delegation was led by H E Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

The Omani team included representatives from Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), OQ Alternative Energy, Nama Water Services, Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), Oman Tank Terminal Company (OTTCO), and OQ Gas Networks.

Oman has so far attracted more than $50 billion in committed investments through two public auction rounds, with a third round currently underway. At the Brussels event, the delegation sought to secure long-term market partnerships, develop certification pathways, and strengthen enabling conditions for gigawatt-scale hydrogen investments.

“Our participation in the European Hydrogen Week is about connecting Oman’s progress with European leadership and the wider international effort to advance the hydrogen economy. We have built a framework that enables scale; our focus now is aligning infrastructure, certification, and regulation, to ensure what we develop in Oman can be utilised locally and at the same time move seamlessly across borders with the credibility, traceability, and standards that Europe and global markets demand,” said H E Aufi.

During the week, Oman engaged in discussions on policy, infrastructure, and project implementation, with particular emphasis on developing import routes through Duqm and Dhofar. These corridors are intended to complement Europe’s established hydrogen gateways in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

By working with European institutions, ports, regulators, and classification bodies, Oman aims to create a credible pathway linking its hydrogen production with European industrial demand. Officials said the approach would enhance supply resilience and support the EU’s long-term decarbonisation goals.

