MUSCAT - OQ's Capital Markets Day, which coincided with the MEIRA Annual Conference, reaffirmed Oman's growing relevance in the regional capital markets domain.

MEIRA 2025 attracted more than 900 participants and 100 institutional investors, with OQ standing at the forefront of the discussions on transparency, governance and sustainable growth. Its listed subsidiaries on the Muscat Stock Exchange have a combined market capitalisation of more than RO 4 billion, with dividends amounting to RO 212 million distributed year-to-date.

Presenting a consolidated investment narrative through its listed subsidiaries, OQ underscored the resilience of Oman's energy sector as a sound platform for financial transformation, reaffirming itself as an engine for economic diversification and sustainable growth.

OQ Chief Portfolio Officer Azzan al Abdullatif stressed the importance of the occasion saying, "For the first time in the Sultanate of Oman, OQ has hosted a Capital Markets Day for its Muscat Stock Exchange-listed companies. The landmark event was conducted in tandem with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Conference, demonstrating OQ's push towards increased engagement with the investment community".

Al Abdullatif continued, "The initiative aims to enhance relations with investors by providing them with timely information and updates on the performance and prospects of OQ's listed companies — matters that directly affect the value of shares and future growth. We in OQ affirm that its priority is to build closer relationships with investors, increase transparency and encourage greater communication with the market".

Eng Mansoor bin Ali al Abdali, OQ Gas Networks CEO stated, "OQ Capital Markets Day was actively attended, where the company showcased its latest financial and operational performance. The session stirred extensive interest from investors, particularly from outside the Sultanate of Oman, a testament to the forum's success in showcasing the strength and potential of local corporations. The initiative will contribute to further developing and expanding Oman's capital market".

OQ subsidiaries underscored respective strengths: OQ Exploration & Production reaffirmed its shareholders' returns through dividends and share buy-backs; OQ Gas Networks focused on regulated model and predictable cash flows; OQ Base Industries focused on financial discipline and growth agenda; Abraj Energy Services demonstrated operational expertise; and Musandam Power Company reaffirmed its stable dividend track record.

The forum builds on four IPOs launched over the past two years, which collectively reshaped Oman's capital markets, attracted sustained international investment, and added over 6 billion shares to trading volumes. Supported by accredited market makers, the offerings improved transparency, liquidity and confidence. A high-level panel discussion, "Developing Oman's Stock Exchange: How the Energy Sector Can Help Attract Investors", brought together leading regulators and decision makers to explore the sector's role in boosting investor participation.

OQ Group CEO, Ashraf Hamed al Maamari, said of the event: "By hosting Capital Markets Day in parallel with MEIRA 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to open, data-driven communication with the investor community and to promoting wider market participation".

