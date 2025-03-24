MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has enhanced its investor services by unifying the service pathway, enabling investors to conduct economic activities across all areas under its supervision. This streamlined process allows investors to access all incentives, privileges and facilitations offered by the Authority through a single registration when starting their projects.

Dr Said bin Khalifa al Quraini, Director General of the Investment Development Sector at OPAZ, stated that the package of simplified procedures was launched in conjunction with the unification of service procedures and fees across all special economic zones and free zones under the Authority’s supervision. This initiative contributes to encouraging investment in economic and free zones as well as industrial cities, leading to an increase in the number of investors. He explained that these measures aim to enhance the investment environment, facilitate economic activities across different zones and enable investors to diversify and expand their investments in various locations.

Dr Al Quraini further explained that the unified service pathway is part of an integrated service system offered by the Authority through the One-Stop Shop. This platform allows investors from within and outside the Sultanate of Oman to submit investment applications, open commercial registrations and obtain the necessary licenses electronically.

He pointed out that the unified pathway offers significant flexibility for investors, enabling them to expand their economic activities in any of the areas under the Authority’s supervision without the need to obtain a separate commercial registration for each zone. This system has reduced administrative and financial burdens on companies, enhancing their ability to grow and expand.

Dr Al Quraini also added that the adoption of the unified service pathway has helped the Authority streamline commercial registration procedures and collect accurate data on economic activities in different zones. This supports future development plans by maintaining a unified database that includes all commercial records and economic activity licenses issued in cooperation with relevant entities.

He affirmed that the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones continues its efforts to develop the business sector in the areas under its supervision, aiming to attract more investments and ensure transparency and good governance in business management. By implementing the One-Stop Shop, all permits and licenses are now issued through a single window, allowing land selection and business licensing to be completed electronically within just one day. This contributes to supporting the national economy and promoting sustainable development across various governorates.

