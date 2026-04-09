Muscat --- The official price of Oman crude oil for June deliverysettled at USD 99.06 per barrel today. This marks a decrease of USD 20.25compared to yesterday Tuesday’s closing price of USD 119.31 per barrel.

Itis worth noting that the monthly average price for Oman crude oil for Aprildelivery stood at USD 86.15 per barrel, reflecting a rise of USD 5.98 from theaverage recorded for March delivery.

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