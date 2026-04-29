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JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's government said on Tuesday that it would lower its fuel levy for two more months to the end of June, cushioning the impact of the Iran war by stopping domestic fuel prices from rising even further.
South Africa's government said on Tuesday that it would lower its fuel levy for two more months
PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's government said on Tuesday that it would lower its fuel levy for two more months to the end of June, cushioning the impact of the Iran war by stopping domestic fuel prices from rising even further.
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