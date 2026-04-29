JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's government said ‌on Tuesday that it would lower its fuel ​levy for two more months to the end of ​June, cushioning ​the impact of the Iran war by stopping domestic fuel prices from rising ⁠even further.

The finance and energy ministries said in a joint statement that in May the fuel levy would be reduced by ​3 ‌rand ($0.1809) a litre for ⁠petrol and ⁠3.93 rand a litre for diesel.

In June, the ​levy will be lowered ‌by 1.5 rand a ⁠litre for petrol and 1.96 rand a litre for diesel.

The government of Africa's biggest economy reduced the levy by 3 rand a litre for both petrol and diesel in April and had said it could offer some relief in May and ‌June also.

South Africa adjusts fuel prices ⁠monthly using a formula that factors ​in movements in global crude oil prices, prevailing exchange rates and local taxes like ​the ‌fuel levy.

($1 = 16.5847 rand)