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JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's government said on Tuesday that it would lower its fuel levy for two more months to the end of June, cushioning the impact of the Iran war by stopping domestic fuel prices from rising even further.
The finance and energy ministries said in a joint statement that in May the fuel levy would be reduced by 3 rand ($0.1809) a litre for petrol and 3.93 rand a litre for diesel.
In June, the levy will be lowered by 1.5 rand a litre for petrol and 1.96 rand a litre for diesel.
The government of Africa's biggest economy reduced the levy by 3 rand a litre for both petrol and diesel in April and had said it could offer some relief in May and June also.
South Africa adjusts fuel prices monthly using a formula that factors in movements in global crude oil prices, prevailing exchange rates and local taxes like the fuel levy.
($1 = 16.5847 rand)