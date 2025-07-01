Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has launched the fourth edition of its Franchise Programme aimed at assisting 25 Omani brands through training, consultancy and field support.

The programme is part of the chamber’s wider strategy to develop national brands and enhance their competitiveness in local and international markets.

Speaking at the launch, Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, said the programme focuses on building sustainable business models based on global best practices. “This programme underscores our commitment to enhancing the value of Omani products and creating a supportive environment for business growth and international competitiveness,” he stated.

Rawas urged local business owners to take advantage of programme, which he described as a key opportunity for companies seeking to scale and enter the international franchise ecosystem.

Humood bin Salim al Saadi, Second Deputy Chairman of OCCI and Head of Central Franchise Committee, said the programme responds to growing demand for scalable and innovative business models. He noted that selected brands will receive targeted guidance to support their transition into franchising.

In a move to enhance regional collaboration, OCCI signed a memorandum of cooperation with Federation of Saudi Chambers during the launch event. As part of the agreement, the first Oman-Saudi Franchise Exhibition will be held from September 29 to October 2, 2025. The event aims to create a platform for investment, promote Omani and Saudi brands, and encourage cross-border partnerships.

OCCI also signed a memorandum of understanding with UAE Association of Franchise & Trademarks (TAGMOA) for collaborations in exhibitions, conferences, training, marketing and knowledge exchange.

The agreements are expected to strengthen Oman’s franchise sector and expand the presence of Omani brands in regional and global markets.