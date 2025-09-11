Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has underlined the need to further strengthen the sultanate’s position as a leading destination for exhibitions and conferences, a sector seen as a key driver of economic growth and tourism.

At a meeting – chaired by Salim Omar al Hashmi on Wednesday – the OCCI’s Exhibitions, Conferences and Events Committee members reviewed opportunities to enhance the sector’s contribution to Oman’s economy while addressing challenges facing event organisers.

The committee highlighted that a vibrant exhibitions and conferences industry not only stimulates tourism and attracts investment but also opens new horizons for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises. ‘It also provides a platform for transferring expertise and building business networks, both locally and internationally,’ it stated.

Emphasis was placed on strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure the sustainability of this vital industry. ‘Overcoming barriers faced by organisers and participants will be essential in positioning Oman as a preferred regional hub,’ the committee noted.

The discussions also touched on the social dimension of the sector, encouraging greater involvement in charitable activities and corporate social responsibility initiatives. The committee stressed that exhibitions and conferences could play a wider role in promoting a culture of philanthropy and social investment within the private sector.

