MUSCAT - Amidst global efforts to shift towards clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, a research team from the College of Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), led by Dr Rashid al Hajri, has announced the development of innovative chemical catalysts that mark a breakthrough in the production of green hydrogen (GH2) through water electrolysis.

Green hydrogen is considered one of the most promising sustainable alternatives to fossil fuel, as it can be produced from one of the simplest and most abundant resources on Earth: water. The process relies on passing renewable electricity through water to split it into its basic elements — oxygen and hydrogen. However, the main challenge has been reducing costs and improving efficiency.

The new advancement is based on innovative catalysts made from nickel, cobalt, and rare metals, which can significantly accelerate the chemical reaction while reducing energy consumption. Laboratory tests have shown that these catalysts enhance performance by more than 30% compared to traditional methods, paving the way for large-scale commercial application, according to the SQU team.

This development represents an important step in supporting the transition to a green economy, as it contributes to producing clean fuel that reduces climate-changing emissions and enables sustainable solutions for the transport, industrial and energy sectors.

