MUSCAT: Muscat Governorate has been ranked in the Advanced Tier for digital transformation under the Government Digital Transformation Programme, Tahawul, following the successful streamlining and digitisation of 24 essential municipal services. The ranking, revealed in Tahawul’s annual report, places Muscat alongside three other top-performing government entities out of 49 organisations assessed over the past year. This milestone reflects Muscat’s long-term digital transformation strategy, designed to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and improve service delivery across various sectors.

Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Governor of Muscat, expressed pride in the achievement, stating that the recognition aligns with Muscat’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises technology-driven governance to enhance and simplify municipal services. He extended his gratitude to the digital transformation team of Muscat Governorate and Municipality for their dedication, emphasising that their efforts contribute to creating a pioneering digital transformation model that sets a benchmark for Oman’s future.

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, highlighted that digital transformation is now a necessity, not a luxury, given today’s fast-evolving technological landscape. He noted that Muscat Municipality adopted a digital transformation strategy early on, making significant progress in enhancing service delivery. Over the past year, the municipality successfully digitised 24 essential services, eliminating the need for physical visits to municipal offices. Beneficiaries can now access these services seamlessly, anytime and anywhere. He also stressed that the transformation goes beyond service digitisation to include workforce training and fostering a digital work culture, ensuring an integrated and efficient municipal service experience.

Among the services that have been successfully digitised and streamlined in 2024 are building permit issuance, security deposit refunds, electronic authentication of lease contracts through the "Eitimad" platform and the "Baladiati" mobile application. Other key services include burial services, permit issuance for construction and additional work, complaint services for scrap sales and street lighting requests in residential areas. The auditing of modern building systems, tree planting services outside plot boundaries, registration and cancellation of lease agreements and renewal of building permits have also been digitised. Additionally, beneficiaries can now request building completion certificates and access the homogeneous activities service digitally.

The digitisation of these services marks a major step towards a more efficient, transparent and accessible governance model for Muscat’s residents and businesses. By embracing digital transformation, Muscat continues to position itself as a leader in smart governance, setting a precedent for Oman’s broader national digital strategy.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).