Ibri, Dhahirah – The Department of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) in the Dhahirah Governorate recently conducted a thorough inspection campaign targeting shops, restaurants, and cafés to ensure compliance with electronic payment service requirements. Several non-compliant establishments were fined as part of this enforcement effort.

In 2023, the MoCIIP had issued a Ministerial Decision No. 312/2023 to combat hidden trade, defined as unauthorised commercial activities that violate Omani laws and Royal Decrees, whether conducted individually or collaboratively. This decision strictly prohibits deceptive practices such as using false identities or unauthorised commercial registrations. Violation of the decision incurs penalties such as cancellation of the business activity from the commercial register, administrative fine of RO5,000 for the first offence and RO10,000 for the second, alongside a three-month suspension of business activities. Subsequent violations incur fines of RO15,000 as well as permanent removal from the commercial register. Re-registration is only possible after one year from the date of removal.



The ministry has empowered specialised personnel to monitor businesses continuously and conduct surprise inspections, reinforcing its commitment to lawful business practices and consumer convenience in the region.

