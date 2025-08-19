Muscat: The Ministry of Finance on Monday concluded meetings to discuss the detailed budget estimates of government entities for the fiscal year 2026 and the financial framework of the 11th Five-Year Development Plan (2026-2030).

These meetings are part of the Ministry of Finance's commitment to aligning the financial requirements of government entities with annual plans and preparing the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2026, as well as preparing for the 11th Five-Year Development Plan (2026-2030).

The meetings aimed to examine the current status of the state budget's implementation for the fiscal year 2025, discuss the recurrent and development budget estimates submitted by government entities for the next fiscal year and align them with the entities' annual plans, and prepare budget documents based on a program- and performance-based budget.

Additionally, the meetings discussed the initial estimates for the financial framework of the 11th Five-Year Development Plan (2026-2030), in a way that achieves the annual goals of government entities and the social and economic objectives of the upcoming five-year development plan, in line with the national goals and programs of "Oman Vision 2040".

More than 68 meetings were held at various senior and executive administrative levels. Some estimates were also discussed at the ministerial level, based on the nature of new projects or additional social and economic requirements of the upcoming five-year plan.

These meetings were held as part of the Ministry of Finance's keenness to prepare the draft state budget in an integrated manner with various government entities, enhancing consistency between financial requirements and the goals of annual plans. This is in line with the government's direction toward achieving spending efficiency and the sustainability of public finance indicators. The Ministry of Finance affirmed that the government is moving forward with supporting the social and economic sectors through a balanced approach that links social and economic requirements with available financial resources and alternatives.

