The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has started distributing 15 tonnes of improved and local wheat seeds to farmers in Dhahirah Governorate as part of preparations for the 2025–2026 planting season.

The initiative, which covers the wilayats of Ibri, Yanqul, and Dhank, is being implemented under the ministry’s agricultural support system to promote the cultivation of strategic crops and boost local wheat production.

Eng Ahmed bin Rashid al Abri, Director of the Agricultural Development Department in Dhahirah, said the seeds include high-yielding varieties such as Wadi Quriyat 110, Wadi Quriyat 226, Wadi Quriyat 308, and Jabrin — all known for their strong productivity, adaptability to local climatic conditions, and resistance to bird damage.

“Yields from some of these varieties can reach between 1,500 and 2,400 kilograms per feddan (about 0.42 hectares), contributing to national efforts to achieve greater self-sufficiency in wheat,” Eng Al Abri said.

The distribution programme also provides farmers with technical guidance and on-field support throughout the growing season. Planting typically begins in mid-November, with harvesting taking place 100 to 120 days later. Agricultural specialists monitor the fields and advise farmers on irrigation, fertilisation, and pest control to ensure optimal yields.

According to MAFWR figures, wheat production in Dhahirah reached 1,118 tonnes during the 2024–2025 season from more than 759 acres of cultivated land.

