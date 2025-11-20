Liwa – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has opened the Liwa Link Dualisation Project in North Batinah, a key infrastructure upgrade designed to ease traffic and support growing economic activity in the governorate.

The newly inaugurated road connects Liwa Roundabout on Sultan Qaboos Road with the Batinah Expressway interchange, replacing the previous single-lane route with a modern dual carriageway. The upgraded stretch now features two lanes in each direction and a 22.1m-wide road cross-section.

As part of the project, two new roundabouts were constructed, along with dedicated entry and exit points to improve traffic flow. Service roads have also been developed on both sides at select locations to facilitate safe access to residential and commercial areas.

Built to national standards, the dual carriageway incorporates comprehensive traffic safety features, including protective barriers, directional signage, road markings and lighting poles.

Officials said the road will provide smoother movement between Liwa town centre and its surrounding villages while improving connectivity for users heading to Sohar Port and the Free Zone. The ministry expects the enhanced link to stimulate commercial activity and support wider economic growth across North Batinah.

