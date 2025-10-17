MUSCAT: The Ladayn Polymer Park project, centered on a strategic initiative to catalyze the growth of a domestic plastics industry in Oman downstream of OQ Plastics’ massive polymer complex at Sohar Port, has so far attracted $220 million in investments, with the first projects expected to come on stream before the end of this year.

A joint initiative of state-owned integrated energy group OQ and the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Ladayn’s investment potential was showcased at the 23rd International Trade Fair for Plastics and Rubber, held recently in Düsseldorf, Germany. The forum, widely known as K 2025, is regarded as the world’s leading trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry.

“What started as a concept at K 2022 has become a reality at K 2025. This achievement reflects not only our vision but also the dedication, collaboration, and support of our valued stakeholders,” said Ladayn’s Marketing Team in a post.

First unveiled in 2023, the Ladayn Park has evolved into a key destination for investors and converters focused on advanced applications and sustainability. Located near OQ Plastics’ $7 billion complex, it serves as Oman’s first integrated polymer-to-product industrial ecosystem, designed to support advanced manufacturing for high-value markets.

Commenting on the growing investment appeal of the project, Sadiq Hassan Al Lawati, Managing Director – OQ Marketing, noted: “The Ladayn Programme has moved from concept to reality in record time. In just two years, we have attracted investors from across the globe and built a platform that prioritizes high-value, sustainable applications. For converters, this is a chance to scale where demand is growing and opportunities are significant.”

At the K 2025 expo, the marketing team highlighted Ladayn’s appeal as a hub for premium, value-added applications such as advanced packaging, healthcare and hygiene products, and specialized compounds for the automotive and appliance sectors—segments where demand is strong but regional production capacity remains limited. This approach creates an opportunity for European and other international converters in these product categories to enter a market with relatively low regional competition, they noted.

Of the 26 investment commitments secured to date, around 10 were signed during 2025 alone. The park has attracted a diverse portfolio of global investors from Germany, Italy, India, China, Turkey, and Egypt, along with several Omani companies. Notably, Germany’s MAK Sohar has pledged $11 million for a project scheduled to begin production in 2025, while also planning the development of a large PET plant at the same site.

Other commitments include an Italian investment by Jcoplastic in specialized conversion and a joint venture between Indian and Chinese partners. Collectively, these ventures underscore Oman’s growing reputation as a stable and reliable hub for high-value industrial manufacturing.

Furthermore, in support of their sustainability goals, several local companies are incorporating recycled materials into their product lines, including industrial crates, pallets, and water storage systems—a trend that opens new opportunities for investment in the circular economy.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).