Nizwa – Dakhliyah has called on investors and businesses to submit bids to manage and operate the Nizwa Gate building – a key tourist landmark in the governorate.

Nizwa Gate was built in 2015 and is one of the most important monuments in the wilayat showcasing its resplendent heritage.

Dakhliyah Governor’s Office stated that the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to promote domestic tourism and stimulate economic activity in the governorate. It aims to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and create a favourable investment environment for tourism and related services.

Strategically located at the crossroads leading to some of Dakhliyah’s top attractions, including Nizwa Fort, the traditional souq and Jabal Akhdar, Nizwa Gate offers an integrated infrastructure ready to be developed. The premises include commercial spaces and service facilities suitable for restaurants, cafes, tourist information centres and handicraft shops.

Investors interested in managing the property are urged to review the bidding documents and terms available through the governorate’s official channels. The deadline for submitting bids is October 13.

The Governor’s Office informed that all bids will be assessed based on transparency, efficiency and potential to add value to the tourism sector.

This move supports national objectives to leverage local resources and enhance Oman’s economic and tourism potential in pursuit of sustainable development.

