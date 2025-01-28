Muscat: Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on Monday received at Invest Oman lounge Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India.

The meeting comes within the framework of the 11th session of the joint Omani-Indian Committee, held in Muscat.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation in the fields of technology, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and infrastructure. They also touched on means of attracting Indian investments to Oman.

Both sides underscored the importance of the 11th session of the joint Omani-Indian Committee as a strategic platform to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The two ministers lauded the prosperity of economic relations between Oman and India. Trade exchange between the two countries in 2023 reached OMR2.05 billion. Meanwhile, the value of Indian investments in Oman reached OMR298.8 million.

Further, the Indian delegation toured Invest Oman lounge and were introduced to the services offered by the lounge to investors, as well as the prominent investment opportunities that are available in Oman.

The meeting was attended by several officials from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).