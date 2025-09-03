Salalah – The 22nd edition of the Middle East Transport Conference 2025 officially began on Monday in Salalah, Dhofar, hosted by Salalah Port.

The two-day event brings together around 300 executives, experts, and specialists from the ports and logistics sector from across the globe.

The opening ceremony was graced by H E Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Mohammed al Mashani, CEO of Salalah Port Services Company, said the conference aims to shape the future of transport and logistics in the Middle East. He highlighted that digital transformation, automation, and sustainability provide the sector with exceptional opportunities to lead in the movement of goods and services.

Mashani added that the conference serves as a platform for exchanging insights, exploring partnerships, and showcasing the latest technologies that enhance the resilience, efficiency, and sustainability of transport systems, supporting economic growth and benefiting future generations.

The conference is a key annual event in the region’s transport and ports sector. Over two days, it will feature more than 30 papers and presentations addressing major challenges and developments in transport and logistics infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa. Topics include the future of smart ports, digitalisation in supply chains, and the latest safety and maritime maintenance technologies.

The event also provides a vital platform for exhibitors and sponsors to display cutting-edge technologies and services, while strengthening direct engagement with decision-makers in the maritime transport and logistics industry in the region.

