Muscat – Ministry of Energy and Minerals has launched a new bidding round for four strategic mining concession blocks, inviting both local and international companies to explore opportunities in Oman’s minerals sector. This initiative is part of the 2025 mining bid round and aims to attract investment, boost the sector’s contribution to the national economy and support the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The four concession blocks are spread across different governorates and have shown promising geological potential.

Block D-11 in Buraimi covers 1,084sqkm and preliminary studies indicate deposits of copper, gold, silver and chromite, along with basalt and gabbro rocks. Block E-22 in North Sharqiyah, spread over 810sqkm, also shows indications of copper, gold, silver and chromite ores, in addition to basalt and gabbro.

Block B-14 in South Batinah covers 2,673sqkm with data suggesting the presence of copper, gold, silver, chromite and industrial rocks such as basalt and gabbro. Block H-51 in Al Wusta, which is the largest measuring 4,181sqkm, shows indications of industrial minerals including silica, salt and kaolin.

The bidding process is open to all qualified companies, ensuring equal opportunities for participation. The ministry will provide all technical and geological data to interested investors through its digital platform Taqah. Officials emphasised the fact that this bidding round reflects Oman’s ongoing commitment to attract investment, maximise the value of its mineral resources, and create a competitive and transparent environment for the sector. The initiative is expected to support economic diversification and enhance the added value of the sultanate’s mining industry.

