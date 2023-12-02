Oman - The consistent growth in the foreign labour force underscores Oman's sustained economic expansion

MUSCAT: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) has reported a 1.2% increase in the foreign workforce in the Sultanate of Oman to reach 1,832,729 workers in October 2023, surpassing the 1,821,835 recorded in October 2022.

This increment is ascribed to a 1.3% elevation in the number of workers within the private sector, amounting to 1,446,233 in October 2023, compared to 1,437,477 in October 2022.

The public sector witnessed a marginal increase of 0.1%, reaching 43,230 in October 2023, compared to 43,173 in October 2022.

In terms of nationalities, Bangladesh maintained its preeminence as the principal source of foreign labour in Oman, with 722,160 workers in October 2023, as opposed to 718,987 in October 2022.

India closely followed in the second position, boasting 532,421 workers in October 2023, up from 530,775 in October 2022.

Pakistan retained its third position, with 287,904 workers in October 2023, in contrast to 285,476 in October 2022.

This consistent growth in the foreign labour force underscores Oman's sustained economic expansion, particularly as the country invests strategically in various sectors to fortify economic growth.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

