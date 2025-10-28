AL DUQM: “Duqm Leads Change” — the Duqm Economic Forum 2025 brought together over 400 participants and more than 50 speakers from around the world, showcasing Oman’s leadership in economic development and strategic competitiveness.

Held under the auspices of Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, on October 27 -28, the forum explored key themes including green industries, finance, artificial intelligence, tourism and smart cities, highlighting investment and innovation opportunities in one of the Middle East’s largest economic zones.

In his speech, Eng Ahmed Akaak, CEO of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), highlighted the significant progress achieved since the first forum, noting that many ambitions, particularly in green industries and renewable energy, have become tangible realities.

He described Al Duqm as “a promising gateway to the future, where investment opportunities meet a bold national vision, transforming it into an industrial and investment hub that fosters innovation and sustainable development”.

Committed investments in the zone surpassed RO 6.3 billion by mid-2025, reflecting confidence in Oman’s investment environment and Al Duqm’s role as a promising economic and tourism hub.

