MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has announced preparations for the second edition of the Duqm Economic Forum, set to take place on October 27–28, 2025. The event will convene global thought leaders, industry experts and senior representatives from leading international corporations to position Al Duqm as a regional powerhouse for sustainable industry, innovation and investment.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the 2025 Forum will serve as a strategic platform to explore high-impact investment opportunities, forge new partnerships and showcase Al Duqm’s emergence as a global hub for future-ready industries.

Held under the banner of Oman Vision 2040, the Forum will spotlight Al Duqm’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and its growing role in driving economic diversification. This year’s agenda will focus on green industries, advanced logistics, smart cities and AI-powered solutions, offering investors direct access to the Zone’s most promising projects and long-term development plans.

The Forum will also highlight Al Duqm’s positioning as a gateway to international trade and a regional centre for industrial innovation, reinforcing its appeal to global investors seeking sustainable growth and strategic connectivity.

The Forum coincides with the rollout of the Duqm 2025–2030 Strategy, launched last March to accelerate investment attraction and infrastructure optimisation. The strategy aims to establish Al Duqm as a preferred destination for renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing and integrated lifestyle development, while enhancing tourism, attracting international partners and driving institutional excellence.

OPAZ emphasised that the Forum will serve as a pivotal moment to chart the future of investment in Al Duqm. It seeks to attract global capital, fast-track strategic projects and solidify Al Duqm’s role as a centre for next-generation industries and global supply chains.

OPAZ also reaffirmed its commitment to balancing industrial growth with environmental stewardship — applying the highest sustainability standards and promoting social responsibility through job creation and advanced training programmes for national talent.

With wide interest expected from investors, experts and stakeholders, Duqm Economic Forum 2025 is set to become a leading platform for shaping the future of green investment and innovation — cementing Al Duqm’s status as a strategic destination for a sustainable, knowledge-driven economy.

