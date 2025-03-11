MUSCAT: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has entered into an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement with OQEP and Genel Energy to develop Concession Area 54, known as the 'Karawan Concession,' spanning an area of 5,632 square km in Al Wusta Governorate. The agreement was signed by Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Ahmed al Azkawi, CEO of OQEP, and Paul Weir, CEO of Genel Energy.

Pursuant to the agreement, OQEP shall maintain a 60 per cent operating interest, while Genel Energy shall retain the remaining 40 per cent as a non-operating partner. The initial phase of the agreement, spanning three years, will involve investments of up to $25 million, which include the execution of 3D seismic surveys, drilling of exploration wells, and the re-evaluation of existing wells. The agreement shall enter into force upon the promulgation of a Royal Decree ratifying its terms.

Speaking on this occasion, Al Aufi said: "The execution of this agreement signifies a pivotal step in the Sultanate of Oman's endeavour to bolster hydrocarbon exploration and development. Through the expansion of exploration activities in concession areas, in collaboration with OQEP and Genel Energy, we reaffirm our steadfast dedication to increasing hydrocarbon reserves and ensuring sustained production. This initiative reinforces Oman's attractiveness as a prime investment hub for the energy sector, underpinned by a competitive environment that presents unparalleled opportunities for leading international companies.

"The development of Area 54 is a testament to our ambitious strategy to explore new frontiers and optimise the utilisation of our natural resources, building upon OQEP's proven track record, notably exemplified by the substantial production growth in the Bisat field. We are confident that this agreement will deliver tangible outcomes, sustaining oil and gas production and significantly contributing to the national economy."

Commenting on this, Ahmed al Azkawi said: "With the signing of the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for Area 54, OQEP demonstrates its unwavering commitment to leveraging our substantial expertise to drive further growth. We are delighted to collaborate with Genel Energy, a distinguished international company. This partnership solidifies OQEP's achievements and integral contributions to Oman's upstream sector. The incorporation of Area 54 as our fourth operated asset, in partnership with a leading international player, validates OQEP's robust operational capabilities. We extend our profound appreciation to the Ministry of Energy and Minerals for this opportunity and their trust in OQEP, and we are keen to cultivate a successful and enduring partnership with Genel Energy."

Commenting on the agreement, Paul Weir said: "We identified Oman some time ago as a preferred jurisdiction for geographical diversification, with its flawless track record and the significant steps it has taken in recent years to set its oil and gas sector up for an exciting future. It is therefore the ideal country for Genel to begin its strategic diversification, expand its portfolio and invest capital. We are delighted to be partnering with OQEP and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman on this exciting opportunity and look forward to working together to unlock and expand this contingent resource. We see this entry as an important first step towards achieving our strategic goal of diversification, establishing a significant and profitable footprint in Oman, and diversifying our cash generation."

