Muscat – Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Sembcorp Utilities and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) to develop the Dhofar II wind power project, a 125MW facility aimed at advancing the sultanate’s clean energy goals.

Under the agreement, a joint venture between Sembcorp and OQAE will build, own and operate the project, with electricity supplied to Nama PWP once commercial operations begin in the third quarter of 2027. The signing ceremony was attended by H E Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, along with senior executives from Nama PWP, Sembcorp and OQAE.

The RO43mn project will cover an area of 12mn sqm and is expected to generate 396,754MWh of electricity annually – enough to power more than 18,000 homes. It will also reduce carbon emissions by around 158,000 tonnes a year and save 76mn m3 of natural gas.

“This project reflects our commitment to Oman Vision 2040 and the national goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050,” said H E Aufi. “It highlights investor confidence in Oman’s renewable energy sector.”

Ahmed bin Salem al Abri, CEO of Nama PWP, said the project represents a key step in diversifying Oman’s energy mix and ensuring the sustainability of the electricity sector.

Vipul Tuli, President and CEO of Renewables West at Sembcorp, noted that the Dhofar II project builds on the company’s experience in Oman, where it operates over 1.1GW of energy assets. The new facility will feature 20 Windey WD200 turbines, each of 6.25MW capacity, connected to the national grid through a 400kV substation.

