Nizwa – Nama Water Services has issued an updated statement following last Friday’s partial collapse of a treated water collection basin at the Nizwa sewage treatment plant that led to flooding of the Nizwa market. It has announced that compensation has been provided to all the affected vendors.

A joint committee, comprising representatives from various relevant authorities, was formed to assess and inventory the material damages caused by the incident. The committee members met directly with the affected vendors to evaluate their losses, ensuring timely compensation.

Nama Water Services extended its gratitude to the Office of the Governor of the Interior and the Joint Committee members for their dedication and professionalism in managing this process efficiently. The company also expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of Nizwa and the affected vendors for their cooperation and understanding during this period.

