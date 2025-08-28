SALALAH: The launch of a first-ever commercial sesame-farming project in the Najd plain of Dhofar Governorate has the potential to not only strengthen national food security but also to build a value-added agri-food chain around this oilseed commodity, say officials.

Led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in partnership with SIFCO, Salalah Free Zone and the Omani Agricultural Association in Dhofar, the programme links farmers directly to processing facilities under a contract-farming model.

In its initial phase, the project spans 600 feddans (about 252 hectares) across 35 farms, with expected output of 300 tonnes. By tying cultivation “from farm to factory”, the initiative is designed to give growers guaranteed offtake, steadier incomes and technical support.

“We expect all consumption to be domestic in the future”, said Yasser Hussain, Chairman of SIFCO. “But this will happen in phases, guided by clear plans. The lessons from this pilot will shape the next stages”. Officials say the crop will be converted into higher-value products such as tahini; and edible and therapeutic oils, opening new markets for investors while advancing Oman Vision 2040 goals on food security and industrial diversification.

The ministry calls the move a qualitative step that turns a small seed into greater value through processing, market access and local manufacturing — anchoring Dhofar’s farmers in a more resilient, modern supply chain.

