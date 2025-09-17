Muscat – The 34th edition of the COMEX Global Technology Exhibition witnessed a strong presence from government entities, which unveiled 15 new digital applications, platforms, and services, alongside the signing of six strategic agreements and partnerships with public and private organisations. These initiatives reaffirm Oman’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and fostering innovation across government sectors, in line with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology launched the mobile application for the Unified Government Services Portal and its smart assistant, in addition to the Thiqa application, which provides a secure digital identity for trusted access to a wide range of platforms and services.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority introduced the Riyada mobile application, enabling entrepreneurs to easily access its services. The Ministry of Interior launched the Taswiah Conciliation and Mediation System, providing access to all committee services through a single electronic platform. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources rolled out the Tharawat application for its digital services, along with the internal Hasad platform for its employees.

To enhance community engagement, the Tajawob application was launched to receive suggestions, complaints, and reports related to government services with the aim of improving service quality. The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion introduced the Oman Business Platform for business transactions. The Supreme Judicial Council launched the Digital Judicial Library to improve access to rulings, laws, and judicial principles, while Muscat Municipality unveiled its new website to provide integrated online services.

The Ministry of Finance introduced a dedicated electronic payroll transfer platform. Al Dhahirah Governorate launched its mobile application and showcased innovative projects at COMEX, including a smart municipal vehicle, the Al Dhahirah Digital Twin, a drone project for project monitoring, a smart abattoir monitoring system, awareness tools using augmented reality glasses, and smart municipal inspection glasses.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority during the event presented three systems: Number Portability, Telecom Licensing, and the Best Package system.

On the agreements front, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology signed an agreement with Bahwan CyberTek, in partnership with the Royal Academy of Management, the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, and the Oman Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM), to implement a national programme for developing Omani competencies in digital transformation and advanced technologies.

The Environment Authority signed three strategic contracts covering: the development of a core services system to enhance the digital user experience and raise beneficiary satisfaction, the creation of a national system to manage and track radioactive sources and nuclear materials, and the establishment of a system for planning and managing the Authority’s resources, assets, processes and internal services.

The participation of government entities at COMEX highlighted an integrated platform for showcasing advanced digital solutions and establishing strategic partnerships that contribute to advancing Oman’s digital transformation journey and strengthening the sultanate’s position in the global digital landscape.

