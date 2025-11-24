Muscat – Following the soft launch of the new Maal card, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has issued a warning urging the public to stay alert and cautious to prevent fraud attempts.

The CBO affirms that licensed banks operating in the Sultanate do not request banking or personal information over the phone or through unofficial channels. Therefore, never share any banking or personal details under any circumstances. This includes your PIN, One-Time Password (OTP), the security code on your card (CVV), or your mobile banking login credentials.

The Maal card will only be issued following formal banking procedures, exclusively announced through official channels.

If you receive a suspicious call or suspect a fraud attempt, please contact the Royal Oman Police immediately on the direct line: 80077744.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

