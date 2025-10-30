Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) lowered its repurchase agreement (repo) rate for local banks by 25 basis points to 4.50%, effective Thursday, October 30, 2025, following a similar move by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

The decision aligns with the CBO’s monetary framework, which is conditioned by the fixed exchange-rate peg of the Omani rial to the U.S. dollar, maintaining currency stability and investor confidence.

Lowering the repo rate is expected to ease funding costs for banks and the private sector, supporting credit growth, investment and consumption in the non-oil economy.

Thursday’s adjustment follows the September 17 cut, when the CBO reduced the repo rate to 4.75%, underscoring the Sultanate’s practice of moving in step with major dollar-pegged GCC economies.

