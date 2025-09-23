Muscat: The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) in a meeting took stock of several reports, including the financial soundness indicators for banks for Q2 2025, CBO’s Financial Position Report, the position of reserves and the performance of CBO’s foreign investments, in addition to the quarterly report of Oman Financial and Credit Information Centre “Mala’a”.

During the meeting, the Board approved the annual budget of the College of Banking and Financial Studies for the academic year 2025/26.

Finally, the Board reviewed various topics listed on the Agenda, on which it made the appropriate decisions.

The CBO convened its fifth meeting for this year on Monday at CBO Headquarters in Muscat Governorate.

