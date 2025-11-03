Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has invited local and international companies to participate and submit proposals for building, financing, operating, and transferring various road projects, including alternative routes to existing ones.

The most important of them is the bidding for the Bausher-Al Amerat tunnel road and the Al Amerat-Dema Wa Thaieen road.

The other projects include the Salalah-Thumrait road and the Muscat- Al Dhakiliyah road (Mabela-Thumayd).

Documents can be purchased from November 3, and the closing date for the bid is February 23, 2026.

Tunnel road

It may be noted that the Greater Muscat Structure Plan (GMSP) places a lot of importance on connectivity via public transportation and a reduced dependence on private vehicles, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP).

Apart from the Muscat Metro project, the Wilayat of Al Amerat, separated from the rest of the city by mountains, will be connected through a road tunnel in addition to the existing mountain road.

According to sources in MHUP, the tunnel is expected to transform the face of Al Amerat. This will also help link the suburb with Ruwi through a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

The road tunnel project will increase the value of land in Al Amerat, offering new prospects for the business and tourism sectors.

Mountain road

Muscat Municipality has been making efforts to implement and improve safety measures on Al Jabal Street (Amerat-Bausher Mountain Road) through an in-depth safety study and the implementation of advanced traffic safety measures, including improvements to road geometry and road surface drainage, as well as the effective use of traffic control devices.

The road has been challenging for motorists as it is very steep, especially on the Bausher side. One of the most common suggestions put forward by motorists and local citizens includes constructing a tunnel, if feasible and possible, and maintaining constant police patrols on the section.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

