Muscat - Asyad Shipping has announced the purchase of two crude oil tankers, among the largest in the world, with a capacity of up to two million barrels per vessel. This strategic move supports the company's expansion in the energy sector and strengthens its presence in regional and international markets.

Emad bin Saeed al Khaduri, Chief Commercial Officer of ASYAD Shipping, emphasized that this investment is part of an integrated plan to expand the shipping fleet and strengthen partnerships with major international oil transport companies.

He noted that the two new vessels comply with carbon neutrality standards, supporting Asyad's commitment to sustainability as part of its expansion plans.

He said that the company's fleet will include 85 vessels by April 2025, with plans to expand it in the coming years to include new sectors, including the transportation of ethylene and ammonia, in addition to crude oil and gas. He added that the company adopts flexible operating models that include short- and long-term contracts, in addition to spot contracts to meet market demands.

He said that Asyad Shipping plans to invest between $2.3 and $2.7 billion as part of its expansion strategy, noting that more than $1 billion has been invested so far, including the purchase of new vessels that will enter service in 2026 and 2027. These include two LNG carriers, four crude oil carriers, and two oil derivative carriers.

He added that Asyad Shipping, through its international presence via its trade office in Singapore, achieved outstanding performance in 2024, managing and operating 38 tankers, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and leadership in this sector.



