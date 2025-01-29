Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar have signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in diplomatic training and social development. Additionally, three executive programmes were agreed upon in the fields of culture, education, sports, and youth collaboration.

The agreements were formalised during the state visit of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to Oman.

These MoUs mark a significant step in bolstering relations between the two Gulf nations, further building on previous agreements in sectors such as energy, tourism, and investment.

The move reflects the shared commitment of Oman and Qatar to fostering deeper cooperation across key strategic areas, ensuring mutual growth and development.

