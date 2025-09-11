Hong Kong: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Invest Oman and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) during the Belt and Road Summit on Wednesday.

The agreement aims to enhance bilateral economic and investment co-operation, further solidifying Hong Kong's role as a global business hub and a gateway to the Mainland and beyond.

The signing of this MOU comes on the heels of the Chief Executive, John Lee's successful Middle East visit in May this year, which elevated Hong Kong's relations with the Middle East to new heights. During the visit, Lee emphasised Hong Kong's unique advantages under the "one country, two systems" principle and its role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" in facilitating international exchanges and co-operation.

The MOU was signed by the Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Alpha Lau, with the Chief Executive Officer of Invest Oman, Nasser Al Kindi. The agreement underscores the commitment of both parties to fostering both inward and outward investment and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and technology.

Lau said, "Oman is a key player in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The signing of this MOU with Invest Oman during the Belt and Road Summit today marks a significant milestone in Hong Kong's efforts to strengthen its economic ties with the Middle East.”

“Hong Kong's world-class financial services, professional expertise, and strategic location make it an ideal partner for businesses looking to expand their global footprint. We look forward to working closely with our counterpart in Oman to unlock new opportunities for mutual growth, particularly in the context of the BRI," she further added.

The MOU focuses on sharing information on investment environments and opportunities, encouraging local companies to establish or expand businesses in each other's regions, supporting and facilitating incoming missions and business programmes, and organising joint investment promotion events and activities.

