AL DUQM: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals organised the Fourth Energy and Minerals Forum in the Wilayat of Al Duqm, Al Wusta Governorate, under the auspices of Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

The forum aimed to highlight major projects and investment opportunities in Al Wusta Governorate while enhancing collaboration between government entities and the private sector across oil and gas, mining, renewable energy and green hydrogen. Presentations covered key topics such as oil and gas development, mineral resources, renewable energy, hydrogen, and net-zero initiatives — reflecting the Ministry’s progress in advancing sustainable energy and economic diversification in line with Oman Vision 2040.

In his address, Eng Salim al Aufi said the forum demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to ongoing dialogue with its partners to ensure the sustainable growth of the energy and minerals sectors. He stressed that Al Wusta Governorate plays a pivotal role in Oman’s energy landscape, with 12 oil and gas concession areas — eight already awarded — and 10 mining concessions covering minerals such as silica, salt, kaolin, potash and pyrite.

The Governorate is also home to key renewable projects, including the Ras Madrakah initiative and the Mahout Wind Power Plant, which will have a capacity of 400 MW and is expected to begin operations in 2027. Additionally, the Masirah–Mahout power interconnection project, operating at 132 kV across 60 kilometres, is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Al Aufi reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050, supported by the Oman Net Zero Centre and initiatives that reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency. He added that the Ministry aims to eliminate routine gas flaring by 2030 and increase the use of renewable energy in oil and gas operations to promote sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint.

On the mining front, the Minister said silica extracted from the Mahout concession area currently supplies the local market for use in ferrosilicon production — vital for steel, magnesium and chemical industries. Future plans include expanding its use to glass manufacturing and developing capabilities for high-tech applications such as semiconductors and solar panels, maximising the value of Omani minerals and supporting local talent development.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Musallam al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta, commended the Ministry’s efforts in hosting the forum, noting that it underscores the Governorate’s growing importance as a hub for energy and future industries. He highlighted that Al Wusta Governorate’s strategic location and resources position it at the heart of Oman’s sustainable development goals.

He added that the Governorate continues to work closely with government entities to facilitate the implementation of economic projects that create job opportunities, empower local enterprises and drive regional economic activity — in alignment with the broader objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The event brought together senior officials, including Shaikh Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ),Shaikh Ahmed bin Musallam al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta and Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, alongside representatives from government bodies and private companies in the energy and mining sectors.

