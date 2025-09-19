Oman - Extending Al Maha’s relationship with Petroleum Development Oman, which has lasted for more than twenty-five years, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Hamed bin Salim Al Maghdri, signed a new contract addendum under which the Fahud heavy oil production facility will be supplied with diesel fuel.

The signing of this addendum comes within the framework of strategic cooperation between the two parties to support the continuity of production operations and to ensure the provision of the necessary energy supplies for vital projects in the oil and gas sector.

Under this agreement, an estimated 35 to 40 million litres of diesel are expected to be supplied annually. This contract also reflects the mutual trust between the two companies and affirms Al Maha’s commitment to providing reliable services that meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

The Fahud heavy oil production facility is one of the main stations contributing to the enhancement of oil production in the Sultanate of Oman. This agreement will help ensure the stability of its operations, improve efficiency, and support the Sultanate’s efforts to achieve sustainability in the energy sector.

Eng. Al Maghdri also emphasised that this step represents a significant addition to Al Maha’s record of achievements in the field of fuel supply, and reflects its constant commitment to working hand in hand with Petroleum Development Oman in order to support the national economy and enhance in-country value.

