Manah – In a move that underscores Oman’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy, Oman Across Ages Museum in Manah signed a cooperation agreement with BP Oman on Monday to finance and implement a grid-connected 800kW solar system.

The solar installation, expected to generate around 1,300MW-hours of electricity annually, will help cut approximately 780 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

The initiative aims to power the museum’s operations through sustainable energy sources, reducing its environmental footprint and supporting its mission to celebrate Omani identity while preserving the nation’s natural resources for future generations.

Al Yaqdhan bin Abdullah al Harthi, Director General of the museum, who signed the agreement on its behalf, said, “The solar energy project will provide a cultural and educational environment for visitors and researchers to explore renewable energy technologies and their applications.”

Haifa bint Hamad al Mukhalladi, an electrical engineering and renewable energy specialist at Royal Court Affairs and project supervisor, informed that the system will be installed over an area of 8,000sqm and feature 1,292 solar panels. “This project reinforces the concept of environmentally friendly sustainable buildings that harness technology to serve culture and society,” she added.

The agreement also supports the goals of Oman Vision 2040, promoting renewable energy adoption, reducing reliance on conventional power sources, and raising public awareness on the importance of clean and sustainable energy solutions.

