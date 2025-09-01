SALALAH: The Sultanate of Oman has set out a 10-year 'Golden Residency' track to draw foreign capital and specialised talent through seven investment routes starting from RO 200,000.

The landmark initiative was launched at a high-level event organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment, here on Sunday.

The event, titled Sustainable Business Environment, was held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and was attended by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, alongside a number of ministers, dignitaries, investors, and senior officials from both the public and private sectors.

The event featured the launch of three major programmes designed to reshape Oman’s investment landscape. These included the unveiling of the Golden Residency Programme for Investors, the announcement of the Elite Companies Initiative, and the introduction of the Commercial Registration Ownership Transfer service via e-authentication on the Oman Business Platform. In addition, several strategic cooperation agreements were signed, particularly aimed at strengthening the construction sector.

The programme targets long-term investors and skilled professionals to accelerate private-sector growth, support job creation and deepen knowledge transfer in line with Oman Vision 2040. Successful applicants receive a decade-long residency that also covers first-degree family members without a cap on number or age.

SEVEN WAYS

Applicants may qualify via any one of the following (each at RO 200,000+ unless stated otherwise): Company establishment: At least one year since incorporation, with the applicant’s stake in total assets valued at RO 200,000+.

Property in Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs): Ownership of completed residential, commercial or tourism units with a title deed; if owned via a company, a certified final balance sheet is required.

Government Development Bonds: Bonds held in the applicant’s name with ≥ 2 years remaining to maturity.

Listed equities: Market value of shareholdings ≥ RO 200,000, registered to the applicant.

Fixed bank deposit: RO 200,000+ placed for five years, renewable in five-year blocks through the residency term.

Companies employing 50+ Omanis: Ownership of a company with at least 50 Omani employees and capital of RO 200,000+.

Foreign Investment Law companies: Firms registered under Oman’s foreign investment regime with capital ≥ RO 200,000 may nominate a partner or senior professional for investor residency; multiple nominations are permitted as capital scales.

KEY BENEFITS

Fast-track lanes at airports and border points.

Family inclusion: First-degree relatives, no limit on number or age.

One property outside ITCs (residential/commercial/industrial), subject to standard restrictions on areas barred to non-Omani ownership; this right is transferable.

Permission to employ up to three domestic workers.

Ability to issue visit visas for relatives.

Earlier, addressing the event, Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Faroojiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, emphasised the national significance of these initiatives, stating: “The launch of today’s strategic programmes comes within the framework of Oman’s national directions to enhance and sustain a competitive investment environment. The Golden Residency programme, the Elite Companies initiative, digital transformation services through the Oman Business Platform, as well as the agreements and partnerships concluded in the construction and energy sectors, all constitute key pillars for building a diversified economy founded on knowledge and innovation, fully aligned with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.”

Global marketing and investor outreach are supported by Alam Al Hijrah (Migration World), a government-accredited consultancy established in 2007 with a network spanning 60+ locations across North America, the Caribbean, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Australia. Activities include targeted digital campaigns, participation in major investor events and strategic alliances, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

By linking residency to verifiable financial thresholds-bonds, deposits, listed equities, real estate and enterprise formation-the track aims to channel capital into priority sectors, scale high-value projects and reinforce Oman’s position as a predictable, investor-friendly jurisdiction under Oman Vision 2040.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

