RIYADH — The number of Saudi citizens, who have continued to serve in private sector jobs for over the past 20 years, reached 123000, according to the National Labor Observatory (NLO). It was revealed in the Citizens’ Sustainability Index in the Private Sector, launched by the observatory.



The report showed a significant increase in the sustainability of citizens working in the private sector. The number of citizens who continue working in the private sector in all categories recorded an increase. This indicates an improvement in their sustainability in the private sector jobs.



The NLO issued a detailed report based on official records on the sustainability of citizens in the private sector, during which it reviewed in detail the numbers of citizens continuing in the sector in all categories for a period of more than 20 years.



The report elaborated the success of efforts in enhancing the sustainability of workers, due to the financial incentives and rewards that the private sector provides to them, in addition to continuous training and development, driven by government support and nationalization programs.



The National Labor Observatory is engaged in issuing many reports and statements, which provide an analysis of labor sector trends, to be the main and reliable source of labor market data and visuals. It recently issued a detailed report on the rise in wages in the private sector, which highlighted the high competitiveness of the sector and the quality of jobs.

