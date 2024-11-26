MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the National Employment Programme, has launched the forum titled, ‘The Role of Economic Sectors in Localising Employment Opportunities and Enhancing In-Country Value’. Running until December 12, 2024, the forum aims to strengthen partnerships between various economic sectors and emphasise the activation of the ‘Tawteen’ platform as a strategic tool for organising the labour market and improving its efficiency. The event is being held at the Oman Institute for Energy at Sultan Qaboos University.

Umaima al Mahdhori, Head of Employment Governance Stream at the National Employment Programme, discussed the Ministry of Labour’s collaboration with the Tawteen platform to enhance local employment opportunities.

Speaking to the Observer, Al Mahdhori said: “The platform, launched by the Ministry of Labour and the National Employment Programme with a local developer, centralizes labour market data and brings together job seekers, employers, and government sectors. Job seekers can update their profiles, while companies can view the full database of available talent. If local candidates are unavailable, companies can request foreign workers.”

The platform offers three benefits: clearer workforce data, insights on developing Omani talent, and better regulation of foreign labor entry. Companies must register and pay a subscription fee, and non-compliance will eventually result in losing access to Ministry services.

She emphasised that the platform is key for businesses to access all Ministry of Labour services and encouraged all companies to join.

The first day focused on the telecommunications sector, addressing key issues and challenges faced by the industry while exploring strategies to enhance national workforce participation. Discussions encouraged companies to utilise the ‘Tawteen’ platform, a pivotal tool in meeting the sector’s demand for skilled national talent.

Sessions included a detailed overview of electronic registration processes and the platform’s advantages in developing local human resources and fostering synergy between the public and private sectors to create sustainable job opportunities. The discussions highlighted the telecommunications sector as a cornerstone of digital transformation and economic development in Oman.

Khalid bin Salem al-Ghammari, Labour Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Labour, said: “This forum reflects the Ministry's ongoing efforts to achieve economic integration across development sectors and enhance employment opportunities for citizens. The Tawteen platform is not just a technical tool; it represents a comprehensive vision to improve the work environment and nurture national talent to meet the needs of various sectors." He also stressed the importance of companies registering on the platform and using it to ensure transparency and efficiency in recruitment processes.

The forum also discussed the role of governance committees within economic sectors, emphasising their importance in coordinating public and private sector efforts. This coordination ensures alignment of policies and procedures with labour market requirements and supports the development of clear operational policies in line with Oman Vision 2040’s objectives for employment and sustainable development.

A detailed presentation of the Tawteen platform showcased its innovative approach to labour market management through modern technology. The platform simplifies job application processes via an automated electronic system, saving time and effort while ensuring transparency in tracking applications. It offers an updated database of job seekers, enabling companies to quickly access suitable local talent. The platform’s AI-powered tools identify skill and training gaps among job seekers, helping companies develop targeted workforce strategies. Additionally, the platform enhances localisation by calculating localisation rates and linking incentives to companies’ performance in achieving national employment goals.

