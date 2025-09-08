MUSCAT - Leading Oman-based environmental and sustainability consultancy Five Elements Environmental Services has entered into a strategic partnership with Pondera Consult of the Netherlands to support investors in renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in the Sultanate of Oman.

The collaboration aims to deliver high-level technical, engineering, environmental, social and climate risk assessments — critical inputs for developers during the pre- and post-bid phases as well as the feasibility stage — ensuring alignment with Oman’s long-term clean energy and net-zero ambitions.

Stemming from the landmark visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Netherlands in April this year, the partnership brings together two firms with established track records in renewable energy advisory services in their respective markets.

Pondera Consult, part of the international engineering and project management group Haskoning, provides specialist solutions for the global energy transition. With a strong focus on wind and solar; and expanding expertise in green hydrogen and battery storage, Pondera integrates engineering, design and technology to drive sustainable innovation. A core competency lies in wind resource assessment, including evaluating potential, optimising farm layouts and addressing efficiency constraints such as topography, wake effects and grid connectivity.

Muscat-based Five Elements Environmental Services, with extensive knowledge of Oman’s environmental and social landscape, delivers assessments that address biodiversity sensitivity, traditional land use and community interface issues. Its work is aligned with international lender safeguards, including IFC Performance Standards PS1, PS5 and PS6.

The partnership comes as Oman accelerates its transition to a low-carbon economy under Oman Vision 2040 and its Net-Zero 2050 commitment. The third round of Hydrom’s green hydrogen auction and Nama PWP’s procurement of utility-scale solar and wind projects are creating opportunities for local and international developers to invest in sustainable energy infrastructure across the country.

“This collaboration is about combining in-depth knowledge of Oman with international technical expertise”, said Kris Vallancey, Director of Five Elements. “As Oman advances its green hydrogen and renewable energy agenda, it is important that environmental and social safeguards are not only complied with but also leveraged to enhance project bankability and long-term success in line with international standards”.

“Our team is excited to contribute technical intelligence to developers participating in Oman’s renewable energy initiatives led by Hydrom, Nama PWP, OQAE and others”, added Eric Arends of Pondera. “We believe our global experience in complex wind and solar landscapes can bring real value to Oman’s renewable future”.

Through their complementary strengths, the partners aim to support developers to evaluate critical considerations, from the risk of reduced energy yield due to wind farm wake effects in bidding zones, to the cumulative impacts of multiple wind and solar projects on sensitive social and ecological receptors, to site designs that are bankable, meet regulatory compliance and achieve long-term sustainability. They will also address the potential implications of climate change and flood risk at the development site.

Both firms hailed the partnership as emblematic of the growing alignment between Oman and the Netherlands in advancing clean energy innovation and responsible development. It follows a series of bilateral initiatives announced during His Majesty’s state visit, that were designed to strengthen cooperation in the green hydrogen, renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure sectors.

