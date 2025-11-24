National Finance, Oman’s finance company, has entered a strategic partnership with Muscat Power Pioneer Company (MPP), a provider of advanced energy and engineering solutions.

Through this collaboration, National Finance will extend tailored sustainable financing options to individuals and businesses purchasing MPP’s solar system design and installation offerings.

Under this partnership, customers referred by MPP will be able to access National Finance’s flexible and inclusive Sustainable Finance solutions for MPP’s solar power design and installations, empowering individuals and businesses to invest in cleaner, safer, and more energy-efficient infrastructure with greater ease and affordability.

The agreement was signed by Omar Al Fazari, General Manager at Muscat Power Pioneer Company, and Jandal Al Jandal, Head of Fintech and Impact Financing at National Finance.

Al Jandal remarked: “This collaboration represents an important milestone in our mission to drive impactful sustainable finance in the Sultanate of Oman. By offering accessible financing for MPP’s energy-efficient technologies, we are empowering customers to make decisions that are economically viable and environmentally responsible. This partnership reflects National Finance’s robust sustainability framework, which champions responsible lending and positions us as an enabler of environmental stewardship and long-term national progress.”

