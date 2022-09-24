ABU DHABI - The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International standardisation organisation, to promote the growth of the UAE’s economy and further develop national standards for health, safety, and the environment.

The MoU was signed at the ISO Annual Meeting 2022, held in Abu Dhabi, by Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, and Teresa Cendrowska, Vice President of Global Cooperation, ASTM.

Under the MoU, the two entities will strengthen their relationship to promote communication between the two organisations; avoid duplication of work where possible; promote knowledge of the standards development activities of each organisation; utilise the resources of ASTM International to strengthen MoIAT’s standards system; and promote MoIAT’s adoption of ASTM International’s standards.

The MoU is in line with the ministry’s efforts to collaborate with global partners in the field of standardisation as part of its work to align with international standards and best practices.

Al Suwaidi said, "We are very pleased to sign this MoU with ASTM International as a means of supporting MoIAT’s efforts to enhance quality infrastructure, boost conformity and align with international standards to increase the UAE’s competitiveness. Through the harmonisation of national standards with international best practices, MoIAT will continue to drive innovation, ensure the adoption of advanced technology, and develop quality infrastructure in line with our country’s national industrial strategy."

For her part, Cendrowska commented, "This MoU highlights the mutually beneficial relationship ASTM International has had with the standards bodies in the UAE and the GCC region for many years and is the reason ASTM established its first international Chapter in the UAE in 2019."

Earlier this week, MoIAT signed a separate MoU with the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) with the aim of enhancing global trade. Trade and sustainability are key topics being explored at the ISO Annual Meeting 2022, which is taking place under the theme of "Collaborating for Good".

More than 5,000 delegates, including officials and representatives of national standardisation bodies, as well as experts and technicians from 163 countries, are participating in the event, which runs until Friday.

Hosting the meeting in the UAE, which is a member of the ISO Council, reflects the country’s leading global role in the field of standardisation. It also highlights the UAE’s position as a globally recognised and established industrial hub that provides international investors with attractive industrial opportunities and a unique value proposition.