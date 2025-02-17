Doha: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Department of Qualifying and Skills Development, has signed a cooperation agreement with Microsoft Qatar. This strategic accord will facilitate the development of programmes designed to train and upskill Qatari university graduates and children of Qatari women seeking employment in the private sector, with a particular focus on technology and digital transformation.

The agreement was executed by Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector at the Ministry of Labour, Shaikha Abdulrahman Al Badi, and General Manager of Microsoft Qatar, Lana Khalaf.

This collaboration underscores the Ministry's commitment to enhancing the national workforce by equipping candidates particularly those registered on the "Kawader" platform with the essential skills required for effective participation in the private sector, fully aligning with the objectives of the Private Sector Nationalisation Law.

By delivering targeted training in information technology, digital transformation, and cloud computing, the initiative is intended to boost participants competitiveness and adaptability to evolving market needs, while also fostering innovation and productivity in accordance with the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030).

Shaikha Abdulrahman Al Badi remarked that the agreement represents a pivotal advancement in developing the digital and technological proficiencies of job seekers. She noted that specialised training programmes delivered by industry experts from Microsoft Qatar are essential for preparing candidates for roles in the private sector and for supporting the nationalisation plan.

She further emphasised that the Ministry remains resolute in forging strategic partnerships with private-sector entities. Previous initiatives including the "Jahez" programme and summer training schemes have successfully contributed to cultivating a highly skilled and productive workforce, thereby reinforcing both the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce (2024-2030) and the Human Development Pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Lana Khalaf, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar, also affirmed her company's commitment to empowering national talent and developing skills to meet future employment requirements. She stated that the Erada Programme is designed to nurture local talent and prepare the next generation of leaders for Qatar's digital economy.

Under the terms of this agreement, the Ministry of Labour and Microsoft Qatar will jointly develop and implement tailored digital training programmes focused on Microsoft technologies, thereby enhancing employability and preparing participants to assume leadership roles in strategic private-sector industries.

