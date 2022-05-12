The national service term for male recruits - holding a high school diploma or its equivalent and above - has been shortened to 11-month, and for those who didn't finish their high school, the term will be three years, a Ministry of Defence statement said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the statement added that the national service duration for female recruits will be 11-month.

The announcement follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, pursuant to Resolution No.15 of 2022 issued by the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to amend some provisions of Resolution No.6 of 2016 regarding the amendment of the national service period.

The resolution - which reflects the country's leadership keenness to develop the national and reserve service programme - aims to increase the recruits' training programmes. The updates will include new topics, intensify practical exercises, enhance the recruits confidence and provide them with the skills necessary to perform their duties.

This resolution shall be applied on the batches who will join following its issuance.



