KUWAIT CITY: The Embassy of Mexico in Kuwait celebrated its National Day, marking the 214th anniversary of its independence. The event was attended by the Ambassador of Mexico to Kuwait His Excellency Eduardo Peña Haller, and the guest of honor the Assistant Foreign Minister for American Affairs Sheikh Nawaf Abdullateef Al Ahmed, along with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the State of Kuwait.

The celebration began with a cake-cutting ceremony by Ambassador Peña Haller and Sheikh Nawaf Abdullateef Al-Ahmad, followed by the playing of the national anthems of both Kuwait and Mexico. In a statement he gave on this occasion, His Excellency Eduardo Peña Haller honored the memory of his country’s independence, which began 218 years ago in the small town of Dolores, Hidalgo, when priest Miguel Hidalgo urged the people to rise up against the viceroyalty of New Spain. “Together with his fellow priest José María Morelos y Pavón, they called for a new course for Mexico, one that championed the dignity and freedom of all its people,” Ambassador Haller said.

He highlighted the close ties between Kuwait and Mexico, indicating that both countries share common values such as respect for international law, a strong belief in multilateralism, the promotion of peaceful coexistence, and a commitment to international cooperation as a vital instrument for building a more just and equitable world.

Ambassador Haller stressed that the shared values of Kuwait and Mexico are not coincidental but rather the result of similar historical experiences, which have led them to understand that violence, militarism, and armament do not resolve the challenges facing humanity; instead, they exacerbate existing differences. He emphasized that the relationship between Kuwait and Mexico has strengthened in recent years, marked by high-level visits that have solidified ties and resulted in the signing of 25 treaties and agreements. Ambassador Haller revealed that trade between the two countries is growing at an annual rate of 28.5 percent.

He explained that the presidency of Mexico is now held by a woman, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, since October 1, 2024. This milestone marks a new chapter in Mexico’s history and complements the constitutional reform of 2019, which guarantees gender parity in federal and state congresses, as well as in the municipal councils of all 32 states. Ambassador Haller also paid tribute to the Mexican community in Kuwait, consisting of 150 citizens (80 women and 70 men), who are recognized for their work ethic, sense of community, and dedication to both Mexican and Kuwaiti societies. He honored Engineer Diana Sánchez Squivel for her contributions to reducing sulfur emissions, an environmentally harmful pollutant from oil refining, in her role at the Al-Zour Plant.

The ambassador also recognized Mrs. Esperanza Zuzuarregui for her selfless efforts in organizing the Mexican community in Kuwait for over 40 years. On the sidelines of the event, the Arab Times asked Ambassador Haller about the growing cooperation between Kuwait and Mexico, and the ambassador said the cooperation is progressing in various fields, particularly in medicine, commerce, and culture. In the medical field, Ambassador Haller explained that he is working with relevant Kuwaiti institutions to establish leading medical projects in Kuwait. Kuwait imports drugs, cars, and food from Mexico. The establishment of these medical projects will include training programs and research exchanges, particularly focusing on common diseases prevalent in both countries, such as diabetes and heart disease. He highlighted that Mexico has advanced universities engaged in scientific research and surgeries that Kuwait could benefit from.

Regarding cultural initiatives, Ambassador Haller announced plans to enhance cultural exchange with Kuwait, including the introduction of several music bands and shows, adding that these events will coincide with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Mexico. On the political front, Ambassador Haller emphasized the fact that both Kuwait and Mexico are committed to respecting international law, and believe that conflicts can be resolved through dialogue and negotiations, provided the parties involved seek peace and security. He affirmed that both countries are peace-loving nations that believe war is not a solution.

